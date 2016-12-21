SAN FRANCISCO, 2016-12-21 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further accelerate Datameer's existing big data market and product success, the company today announced the appointment of seasoned industry veteran, Christian Rodatus, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



"Datameer has been at the forefront of big data analytics since it first entered the market in 2009 and has been pushing the envelope ever since," said Rodatus. "I am extremely excited to join the team that not only helped define the modern BI market, but that continues to innovate in ways that will fundamentally change the Hadoop analytics space and, ultimately, how businesses operate."



Rodatus has been actively involved in the big data and analytics market for over 20 years. After leading global field organizations for Teradata and working with some of the most sophisticated customers in strategic data management, he spearheaded the global market introduction of SAP HANA and led the analytics business through a process of rapid product innovation. Most recently, he was executive vice president at Enlightened, the leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for commercial buildings.



The company has grown from an eight-person startup into a global organization that counts top name brands such as American Airlines, Citi, Telefonica, Visa and priceline.com among its customers.



Used by major brands and category leaders across industries, Datameer empowers anyone to integrate, prepare, analyze and visualize all of their data regardless of size, type or source. Customers in a range of markets including, financial services, telecommunications, retail and IoT are using Datameer as an integral part of their big data strategy, achieving significant and rapid business results. Beyond providing best-in-breed technology, Datameer uniquely helps companies discover and implement long-term data analytics strategies and best practices to achieve value-based outcomes.



"While Datameer has truly pioneered one of the biggest business trends of our time, I'm even more excited for what's to come in 2017. Our product and development teams are working on some game-changing innovations that will have broad impact on the Hadoop analytics market as a whole. I can't wait to work closely with our stellar sales and services teams to bring them to market, and provide even more value to all of our customers," said Rodatus.



"Datameer is hitting a critical stage of growth as modern BI platforms are becoming fundamental for both new and established companies," said Executive Chairman of Datameer, Mark Burton. "Christian's international track record for building and scaling sales and service organizations makes him uniquely qualified to capitalize on the success Datameer has already seen. We're excited to have him on board and look forward to his leadership."



About Datameer Datameer makes big data analytics simple. Datameer gives users a unified, self-service environment to integrate, prepare, analyze, visualize, and operationalize big data. Hundreds of customers, including CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, doctors, scientists, law enforcement officials, and even Olympic athletes all rely on Datameer to help them get from raw data to insight faster than ever. Datameer combines Hadoop's unlimited storage and compute power with a common spreadsheet interface and powerful functionality, quickly transforming businesses into agile, data-driven organizations.



Contact Monique Sherman Datameer, Inc. Global PR Manager msherman@datameer.com