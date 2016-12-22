Espoo, Finland, 2016-12-22 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release December 22, 2016 at 09.30 a.m.



Notice is given to the shareholders of Efore Plc of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 at 10.00 am at Stella Business Park, Terra building, address Lars Sonckin kaari 10-16, Espoo. Coffee will be served at 9.30 am. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting will commence at 9.30 am.



Jussi Capital Oy, holding a total of 17.16% of all the shares and votes in Efore Plc, has requested Efore Plc's Board of Directors to convene an extraordinary general meeting and informed the Board of Directors of certain proposals Jussi Capital Oy intends to make as a shareholder at the extraordinary general meeting. These proposals are set forth below in agenda items 6-7.



A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING



At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:



1. Opening of the meeting



2. Calling the meeting to order



3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes



4. Recording the legality of the meeting



5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes



6. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors



Jussi Capital Oy proposes to the General Meeting that the number of Board members be set at four (4) instead of the current number of six (6) members.



7. Election of the members of the Board of Directors



Jussi Capital Oy proposes to the General Meeting that the following current members of the Board of Directors are elected as members of the Board of Directors:



Marjo Miettinen Jarmo Simola Antti Sivula



Additionally, it is proposed that the following new member of the Board of Directors is elected:



Tuomo Lähdesmäki



The introduction of Tuomo Lähdesmäki is available on the company website, www.efore.com.



8. Closing of the Meeting



B. DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING



The above proposals for resolution in respect of matters on the agenda of the General Meeting as well as this notice are available on the company's website at www.efore.com. The proposals for resolutions are also available at the General Meeting. The minutes of the meeting will be available at the website referred to above no later than from 14 February 2017.



C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE MEETING



1. The right to participate and registration



Each shareholder, who is registered on the record date of the general meeting, 19 January 2017, in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, has the right to participate in the General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the shareholders' register of the company.



A shareholder, who wants to participate in the General Meeting, shall register for the meeting no later than on 26 January 2017 at 4.00 p.m. by giving a prior notice of participation. The notice of participation has to be received by the registration deadline. Such notice can be given:



a) by e-mail to ir@efore.fi



b) by telephone to Efore Plc's switchboard / Anu Virokannas or Sari Jaulas, +358 9 478 466; or



c) by mail to Efore Plc / Anu Virokannas, Post Box 260, FI-02601 Espoo.



In connection with the registration, a shareholder shall notify his/her name, personal identification number or business ID, address, telephone number and the name of a possible assistant or proxy representative and the personal identification number of a proxy representative. The personal data given to Efore Plc is used only in connection with the General Meeting and the necessary processing of related registrations.



A shareholder, his/her representative or proxy representative shall, if needed, be able to prove his/her identity and/or right of representation.



2. Proxy representative and powers of attorney



A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and exercise his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation.



A proxy representative shall present a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the General Meeting. When a shareholder participates in the meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the General Meeting.



Possible proxy documents should be delivered in original to Efore Plc/ Sari Jaulas, Post Box 260, FI-02601 Espoo before the last date for registration.



3. Holders of nominee registered shares



A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the General Meeting by virtue of those shares based on which he/she, on 19 January 2017, would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The right to participate in the General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been registered into the temporary shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy at the latest by 10:00 a.m. on 26 January 2017. As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the meeting.



A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request necessary instructions regarding the registration in the shareholder's register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the General Meeting from his/her custodian bank in good time in advance of the General Meeting. The account management organization of the custodian bank will need to register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the General Meeting, to be temporarily entered into the shareholders' register of the company at the latest by no later than the time stated above.



3. Other information



Pursuant to chapter 5, section 25 of the Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the General Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.



On the date of this notice of the general meeting, 22 December 2016, the total number of shares and votes in Efore Plc is 55,772,891.



EFORE PLC



THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For further information please contact Mr. Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



Efore Group



Efore Group

Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the fiscal year ending in December 2015, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 89,9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 887. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.