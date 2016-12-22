Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81-3-3210-2171 Facsimile: +81-3-5252-7705

TOKYO, Dec 22, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce plans for a new LNG carrier to be deployed to its Cameron LNG Project in the US. The vessel will be owned by Diamond LNG Shipping 3 Pte. Ltd. (DLS-3), a ship-owning joint venture formed between MC, Toho LNG Shipping Co., Ltd. (TLS)1, Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (THG) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).In December 2015, MC entered into a Shipbuilding Contract with LNG builder MI LNG Company Limited2 and signed a Heads of Agreement for Time Charter Party with its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd. for the building of the new vessel as part of its efforts to secure carriers to transport LNG produced at Cameron. MC set up DLS-3 as a wholly owned subsidiary in May 2016 to serve as the vessel's ship-owning company.At the time DLS-3 was established, however, there was an understanding among the partners that it would become a four-company joint venture incorporating Toho LNG Shipping, Tohoku Electric and NYK once approved by the relevant authorities and procedures for their equity participation were completed.MC invests in Cameron LNG through Japan LNG Investments LLC, a joint venture with NYK. LNG produced at Cameron is slated for sale to Toho Gas and Tohoku Electric through MC's Singapore-based energy business subsidiary, Diamond Gas International. The new vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2019, will be utilized to transport LNG to these two companies.MC will continue to strengthen its LNG carrier business through projects of this nature as part of its efforts to help ensure stable energy supplies to Japan and other markets.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. MC's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. With over 200 bases of operations in approximately 80 countries worldwide and a network of over 500 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of nearly 60,000 people. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.