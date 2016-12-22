Alfa Laval Wins SEK 55 Million Service Order in France

LUND, Sweden, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to upgrade compact heat exchangers to a nuclear power plant in France. The order, booked in the Service segment in the Process Technology division, has a value of approximately SEK 55 million and delivery is scheduled for 2017.

The Alfa Laval heat exchangers currently used for cooling applications in the power plant will be upgraded with titanium plates. The upgrade will increase the cooling capacity thereby enabling the power plant to meet the newly updated nuclear power requirements.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our service offering," says Svante Karlsson, President of the Process Technology division. "During 30 years, our heat exchangers have performed very well, the upgrade will increase their capacity and ensure reliable operations during the years to come."

Did you know that... close to 80 percent[1] of the French electricity consumption is coming from Nuclear?

[1] Source: International Atomic Energy Agency

