Lund, December 22, 2016 - Anoto Group AB has today completed an agreement to sell its minority interest in We-Inspire GmbH on favorable terms. This transaction is the culmination of negotiations announced on the 16th of last month relating to Anoto's focus on achieving profitability by concentrating on just three existing business areas and achieving growth through the Anoto DNA initiative.



Today's agreement secures for We-Inspire commercial access to certain of Anoto's technologies and empowers it to continue to meet the needs of its current ideation customers and partners. While Anoto will receive ongoing revenue from this arrangement, its primary motivation is to support innovation that leverages Anoto's proprietary strengths to enhance the quality of human collaboration.



This transaction is another important milestone on Anoto's path to realizing its vision and achieving financial strength.



For further information, please contact:



Joonhee Won, CEO



For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com



Anoto Group AB (publ)Reg.No. 556532-3929, Mobilvägen 10, SE- 223 62 Lund Tel. +46 46 540 12 00



This information is information that Anoto Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45CET on December 22, 2016.



About Anoto Anoto is a global leader in digital writing and drawing solutions. Its technology enables high-precision pen input on nearly any surface. Anoto is present around the world through a global network of strategic licensing partners that deliver user-friendly writing and drawing solutions for effective collection, transfer and storage of data. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609330