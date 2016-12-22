EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES



ORION CORPORATION: CONVERSION ON A SHARES INTO B SHARES



A total of 87 000 A shares converted into B shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old B shares of Orion Corporation as of 23 December 2016.



Identifiers:



Orion Corporation A share:



Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 38 294 154



Orion Corporation B share:



Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 102 963 674



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * *



