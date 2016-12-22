ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton System Donated to Paralyzed British Citizen through Walkabout Foundation

Recipient Daniel Timms can now stand and walk again using his ReWalk System

LONDON and YOKNEAM, Israel, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.(Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk"), the leading global exoskeleton developer and manufacturer, announced today the donation of a ReWalk Personal 6.0 System to Daniel Timms, who sustained a spinal cord injury (SCI) in 2012 in a parachuting accident. Thanks to a number of generous donors, Walkabout Foundation, a London-based not-for-profit organization that donates wheelchairs to disadvantaged individuals worldwide and supports critical research in paralysis, was able to provide the device for Mr. Timms.

Daniel, a 36-year old chartered accountant and director of finance in the healthcare industry, was injured in July 2012 on a parachuting trip. The accident left Timms with a T-12 spinal cord injury, paralyzed from the waist down. After being introduced to the ReWalk exoskeleton, he began training on the 6.0 Personal System model in 2016. Having completed the necessary training, Timms recently received his donated system from Walkabout Foundation.

"I am grateful to Walkabout Foundation for this generous donation, and for all they do to support the SCI community," Timms said. "It is life changing to have my own ReWalk system, and be able to use it to stand, walk and go about my day like I normally would before I was paralyzed. I hope my story will inspire others to try exoskeleton devices as well," he added.

"This donation marks the next step in the support of pioneering research that we aim for as an organization," said Carolina Gonzalez-Bunster, co-founder of Walkabout Foundation.

Isabel Falkenberg, Walkabout Foundation's CEO, said, "Exoskeleton technology like the ReWalk is an exciting development in the fields of paralysis research and rehabilitation. We're so pleased to be a part of a project that is so cutting-edge, and that compliments other research ventures we currently support, all of which have shown a series of very tangible results."

Siblings Luis and Carolina Gonzalez-Bunster established Walkabout Foundation in August 2009. Luis (who suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident when he was 18 years old) and his sister were inspired to start Walkabout Foundation based on Luis' own accessibility challenges in his local community. They began the charity to promote awareness of paralysis and disabilities. Since its inception, Walkabout Foundation has provided more than 10,000 wheelchairs worldwide, spanning 20 countries, in addition to providing nearly £1 million to groundbreaking research dedicated to finding a cure for paralysis.

"This donation represents an important partnership of organizations working to change the lives of the SCI community," said ReWalk CEO Larry Jasinski. "We are thrilled to see Daniel take home his ReWalk system, and are inspired by the global impact Walkabout Foundation has on those individuals with SCI in need of access to cutting edge technology. By working together, we can advance the goals of innovation for everyone in this community."

ReWalk Robotics Personal 6.0 is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that provides powered hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury to stand upright and walk. ReWalk is the first exoskeleton system to receive FDA clearance for use in the home as well as in the rehabilitation setting. ReWalk received FDA clearance in June 2014, and a CE mark in June 2010.

About Walkabout Foundation

Walkabout Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission of restoring dignity, freedom and independence by providing wheelchairs and rehabilitation in the developing world and funding research to find a cure for paralysis. Since it was co-founded by siblings Luis and Carolina Gonzalez-Bunster in 2009, Walkabout Foundation has distributed over 10,000 wheelchairs in 20 countries, impacting the lives of 30,000 people, and has donated nearly £1 million to cutting-edge research. For more information about Walkabout Foundation, please visit www.walkaboutfoundation.org.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. Our mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visithttp://www.rewalk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

