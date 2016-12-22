sprite-preloader
22.12.2016 | 09:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ÅF AB: ÅF closes the acquisition of Edy Toscano

For further information:

Roberto Gerosa, President International DivisionÂ Â +41 56 483 12 04
Marta Tiberg, Head of Communication and BrandÂ  Â +46 73Â 072 70 48

The closing conditions for transaction of Edy Toscano have now been fulfilled.

On 12 December 2016, Ã…F announced the acquisition of the Swiss engineering consulting company Edy Toscano AG, a company with revenues of MSEK 430 (2015) and more than 370 employees. The completion of the transaction was subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. These conditions have been met and the transaction has been consummated on December 21, 2016.

Corporate Communication
Ã…F AB (publ)

Ã…F is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Â Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

Ã…F - Innovation by experience

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1253/R/2067155/776165.pdf)


