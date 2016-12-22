ÅF AB: ÅF closes the acquisition of Edy Toscano

For further information:

The closing conditions for transaction of Edy Toscano have now been fulfilled.

On 12 December 2016, Ã…F announced the acquisition of the Swiss engineering consulting company Edy Toscano AG, a company with revenues of MSEK 430 (2015) and more than 370 employees. The completion of the transaction was subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. These conditions have been met and the transaction has been consummated on December 21, 2016.

Ã…F is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Â Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

