Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC SELECTED AS ONE OF THE "FIRST NORTH 25" COMPANIES

ROBIT PLC SELECTED AS ONE OF THE "FIRST NORTH 25" COMPANIES

Robit Plc has been selected as one of the "First North 25" companies as a result of Nasdaq's semi-annual review based on the First North 25 Index.

The First North 25 Index consists of the 25 largest companies in the Nordic countries on the Nasdaq First North market place measured by market capitalization and share trading activity.

First North 25 companies are selected through a two-step process. At first 30 largest companies are chosen by market capitalization. Based on the highest share activity, which is measured by the aggregate share trading volume over a six-month period, 25 companies are chosen. These companies are selected to the First North 25 Index.

Nasdaq reviews the First North 25 portfolio at six month intervals and the new portfolios become effective on the first trading days in January and July.

Three other Finnish companies have been included in the index besides Robit Plc.

Robit is a Finnish company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and cooling, construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided into Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has 18 own offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in Finland, South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi).

