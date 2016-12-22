VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball, the second successful mobile video game title launched by Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(CSE: FYS.CN)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8), has quickly made its mark in its first week of launch in the global mobile gaming market.

Released ahead of schedule on December 6th, Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball immediately hit #1 in Canada under "New Sports Games" and #2 in the United States in the same category, according to App Annie, a business intelligence company and analyst firm that produces business tools and market reports for the apps and digital goods industry. It is currently featured in more than 60 countries under "Sports, Games and Cards" by the reviewers at Apple iTunes.

"We were confident we had something special given how social the game is and we're pleased to see that many players agree, beginning with those in Canada and the United States," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy 6. "We are excited to see the player response to DraftRivals: Fantasy Basketball as our first basketball title in a mobile video gaming market."

Tejani also noted the tremendous response to Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball in more than 60 countries reinforces the Company's commitment to producing games that translate well for players around the world. "We want to engage with the global community of sports fans and, in this case, the growing global community of basketball fans."

Featuring live player vs. player (PVP) action and using enhanced team search functionality designed to help players easily find their friends, Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball encourages players to connect with their friends by helping build their teams or, on the other hand, allows them to go head-to-head to defeat them.

The strong response to Draft Rivals: Fantasy Basketball, developed by 1UP Mobile Inc., comes quickly on the heels of the highly successful launch Fantasy 6 is having with Fantasy Football Coach. Fantasy 6 is also planning to launch at least two new titles, including its first Major League Baseball (MLB) game and an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket game, in early 2017.

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities.

