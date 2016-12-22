New member in Capio"'s Nomination Committee

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nomination Committee of Capio has informed the company that Steven Dyson, representing Apax Europe VI Fund Group, has decided to leave his assignment in the Nomination Committee without Apax Europe VI Fund Group appointing a new representative. In accordance with the instructions for the Nomination Committee, the Nomination Committee has asked Fjärde AP-fonden, being the sixth largest shareholder of Capio, to nominate a representative and Fjärde AP-fonden has nominated Per Colleen, who has been appointed new member of the Nomination Committee.



Nomination Committee in Capio AB (publ.)

