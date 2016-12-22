As of 22 December 2016, AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - Company) launches a renewed Companies logo - KN. The new logo features an abstract symbol and an inscription in capital letters 'KN', which is an inseparable part of the logo.



The legal status of AB Klaipedos Nafta has not changed.



Enclosed a new logo.



Indre Miliniene, Chief of Communication



