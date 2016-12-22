Due to the recent annual review of Nasdaq Nordic market cap segments there will be changes for a number of order books as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



The changes relate to whether an order book has CCP clearing, uses FESE2 tick size table, has voluntary post-trade anonymity, whether it will be included or excluded from the scheduled intraday auction, and whether it will be included or excluded from routing. As a result of these changes, some order books will be transferred from one market segment to another.



An Excel document containing all changes is enclosed to this notice.



Order books that are transferred to CCP clearing



Note that trades executed in order books that will be transferred from gross settlement (bilateral settlement) to CCP clearing will be cleared by EuroCCP and LCH from and including January 2, 2017.



INET Nordic Production change procedure and consequences



The changes will take effect in INET Nordic production and GCF reference data as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



Due to change in post-trade model, or change in tick size table, or market segment transfer, all order books in Table 1 below will be flushed during the post trading session on Friday, December 30, 2016.



Good-Till-Cancel (GTC) orders will be deleted, and participants must consider re-entering these orders on Monday, January 2, 2017.



Trades in these instruments where trade publication is deferred until end of trading day or later, will be published on Friday December 30, 2016 before 18:00 CET.



Table 1



MIC Long name ISIN Symbol Order book ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Acando AB ser. B SE0000105116 ACAN B 981 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Active Biotech AB SE0001137985 ACTI 877 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Addnode Group AB ser. B SE0000472268 ANOD B 3887 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Attendo AB SE0007666110 ATT 115956 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Avanza Bank Holding AB SE0000170110 AZA 988 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Biotage AB SE0000454746 BIOT 5209 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Bravida Holding AB SE0007491303 BRAV 113960 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Collector AB SE0007048020 COLL 110079 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Elanders AB ser. B SE0000119299 ELAN B 897 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Hansa Medical AB SE0002148817 HMED 43288 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Hemfosa Fastigheter AB SE0007126115 HEMF 100152 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Hemfosa Fastigheter AB pref SE0007126123 HEMF PREF 104593 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO I.A.R Systems Group AB ser. B SE0005851706 IAR B 2346 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Karo Pharma AB SE0007464888 KARO 3927 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Kungsleden AB SE0000549412 KLED 3546 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Net Insight AB ser. B SE0000366098 NETI B 3871 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB SE0000722365 OASM 76461 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Oscar Properties Holding AB SE0005095601 OP 99753 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Oscar Properties Holding AB pref SE0006992335 OP PREF 109238 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Oscar Properties Holding AB pref SE0008041248 OP PREFB 121882 B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Probi AB SE0001280355 PROB 27701 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Sagax AB A SE0004635878 SAGA A 43045 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Sagax AB B SE0005127818 SAGA B 93169 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Sagax AB pref SE0001629288 SAGA pref 43046 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Svolder AB ser. A SE0000205932 SVOL A 936 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Svolder AB ser. B SE0000205940 SVOL B 937 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Thule Group AB SE0006422390 THULE 104058 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO Vitec Software Group AB ser. B SE0007871363 VIT B 5177 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO ÅF, AB ser. B SE0005999836 AF B 862 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE ALK-Abello A/S B DK0060027142 ALK B 32679 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE Ambu A/S B DK0060591204 AMBU B 3331 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE BankNordik P/F FO0000000088 BNORDIK CSE 40854 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE Jeudan A/S DK0010171362 JDAN 3327 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE Schouw & Co. A/S DK0010253921 SCHO 3259 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE Spar Nord Bank A/S DK0060036564 SPNO 3260 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



INET Nordic Market Model



The above changes will be in line with the INET Nordic Market Model and, therefore, there will be no changes to the Market Model.



Questions and feedback



If you have any questions regarding this Exchange Notice, please contact Cash Equity Operations at: +46 8 405 6410, operator@nasdaq.com.



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609363