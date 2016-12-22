The partnership between kerfless silicon wafer manufacturer 1366 Technologies and Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has produced cells that have reached 19.6% efficiency in independent tests.

1366 Technologies is the final technology company standing that received a loan guarantee from the Department of Energy. It is also the only current company to approach commercial-scale production of kerfless wafers, with a factory underway in Upstate New York. 1366 is scheduled to supply 700 MW in wafers to Hanwha over the next five years, after the two companies signed a supply deal ...

