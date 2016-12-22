Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom strengthens leadership in sustainable single-serve coffee materials market in Europe

Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE December 22, 2016 at 10.45

Ahlstrom strengthens leadership in sustainable single-serve coffee materials market in Europe

Ahlstrom strengthens its leading position in Europe as a supplier of fully compostable infusion materials for single-serve coffee capsules together with two best-in-class coffee houses.

Ahlstrom will supply its unique solution made from polylactic acid (PLA) and vegetable parchment materials to Caffe Vergnano in Italy and Cap Mundo in France. The patented Ahlstrom GreenCapsule top lid is fully compostable and biodegradable alternative to the common aluminum lid used in coffee capsules. It combines optimum extraction for a perfect espresso with low environmental foot print.

Roughly ten billion single-serve coffee capsules are consumed in Europe annually, while currently less than 5% of the capsules are made from compostable and biodegradable materials. An increasing number of coffee houses are looking for compostable alternatives to differentiate their offer and to answer concerns about the environmental effects. The global market for single-serve coffee capsules has grown at a double-digit rate in the past two years.

The Ahlstrom GreenCapsule top lid won the "best new packaging in coffee 2016" award at the World of Coffee exhibition in Dublin, Ireland. Ahlstrom produces PLA-based materials, which can be also used in tea bags and other food packaging solutions, at its plant in Chirnside, the U.K

For more information, please contact:

Gianmaria Pavan

Product Manager coffee

Tel: +33 474575736

Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

Tel. +358 10 888 4731

Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).

About Caffe Vergnano

Please visit: http://www.caffevergnano.com/en/# (http://www.caffevergnano.com/en/)

About Cap Mundo

Please visit https://www.cap-mundo.fr/ (https://www.cap-mundo.fr/)

