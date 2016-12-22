sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

212,50 Euro		+12,90
+6,46 %
WKN: 936767 ISIN: CH0010532478 Ticker-Symbol: ACT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTELION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTELION LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,20
210,66
19:58
209,88
211,34
19:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTELION LTD
ACTELION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTELION LTD212,50+6,46 %
JOHNSON & JOHNSON110,34+0,31 %