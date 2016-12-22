Situs, the premier global provider of strategic business solutions for the finance and commercial real estate industries, announced today the departure of Executive Managing Director Blair Lewis. Mr. Lewis was CEO of Hatfield Philips International (HPI) when it was acquired by Situs earlier this year.

Mr. Lewis stated that with the integration of the businesses well on the road to being completed, he has decided to take some time with his family before pursuing his next opportunities. "I am very proud to have worked with some great professionals over the last three years and to have assisted two prestigious companies, Starwood Property Trust and Situs, in meeting their strategic objectives," Mr. Lewis said.

After joining HPI in 2014, Mr. Lewis oversaw the revamping of the company's business and its brand. Under his leadership the company experienced strong growth and service expansion, which was recognized twice in 2016 by winning two important industry awards (PEI and Real Estate Capital servicer and special servicer of the year awards respectively). Prior to HPI, Mr. Lewis served as Managing Director and Head of the Non-Core Real Estate Portfolio in the U.K. and Europe for Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Lewis was an Executive Director, Head of Origination and Co-Head of Structured Real Estate Capital at ABN Amro in Paris, and held origination and syndication positions at RBS and Société Générale in Paris prior to his tenure at ABN Amro.

"Blair is a great leader and Situs was fortunate to have the benefit of his experience and guidance during the acquisition, and through the integration," said Nick Rudenstine, President of Situs. "We are grateful for his many contributions to the combined business and wish him well on his future endeavors."

ABOUT SITUS

Situs is the preeminent advisor to clients around the globe trusted to evaluate, optimize and manage critical assets and securities, from commercial and residential real estate, small and medium enterprise and consumer lending, to credit and store cards. Since 1985, Situs has set the standard in financial services for service, quality and execution. Based in Houston, TX, Situs has offices across the US, Europe and Asia and has been involved in more than $1 Trillion of total real estate deals. A rated servicer with Moody's, Fitch and Morningstar, Situs has more than $155 billion of assets under management and is ranked a top 20 servicer in multiple categories by the Mortgage Bankers Association. In 2016, Situs received a second consecutive "Advisor of the Year" award by Real Estate Finance Investment magazine, "Debt Work-out Advisor of the Year" from Real Estate Capital and the "Capital Advisor Firm of the Year" award by Property Investor Europe. For more information, please visit www.Situs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005048/en/

Contacts:

SITUS

Media Relations

Jon Brubaker, 646-395-6315

Jon.brubaker@cognitomedia.com