Demand for New Primary School London Curriculum Exceeds Expectations

LONDON, December 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Demand for a major new cultural initiative, launched by the Mayor, Sadiq Khan in September, and supported by BE OPEN foundation, has exceeded initial expectations with 20% more primary schools registering to take part than expected.

240 primary schools from across the capital have already registered for the London Curriculum, which is designed to bring their learning to life by using London as a giant classroom. This follows the highly successful pilot programme where teachers particularly liked the ability for pupils to explore an issue outside the classroom in their local area, as well as the rest of London. More new London Curriculum classroom and on-line materials will be released free of charge to primary schools in early 2017.

The Mayor officially launched the new London Curriculum for primary schools at the London Curriculum Festival, which saw hundreds of pupils hitting the banks of the Thames and Potters Field, near City Hall, to get a taste of what the curriculum has to offer. Sadiq was joined by Russian philanthropist Yelena Baturina, whose BE OPEN Foundation is lead supporter of the Children's Festival and London Curriculum for Primary Schools, which is also supported by the Mayor's Fund for London, the Mayor's social mobility charity.

Sadiq Khan said: "Our history and culture is a truly global one, so what better way for primary school children to learn, than directly from London's museums, art galleries and other fascinating institutions. Huge thanks to Yelena Baturina and BE OPEN - their incredible support for the London Curriculum truly shows that London is open, as ever, to ideas from around the world."

Yelena Baturina, philanthropist and BE OPEN founder, said: "BE OPEN is proud to support this exciting initiative, which helps and encourages young people to explore the world around them through the very best that local cultural and heritage institutions have to offer. We believe that London Curriculum has huge potential, both on a national and international level, and we look forward to helping the project develop."

The London Curriculum supports the new National Curriculum, while helping young Londoners to better understand and engage with their city. The London Curriculum aims to improve subject knowledge and skills by helping teachers bring subjects to life by making illustrative and inspiring connections to the city, its people, places and heritage.