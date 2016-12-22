In 2017, the consolidated financial results of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will be published on the following dates after the closing of market:



2016 4th quarter and 12 months interim report January 26 2016 audited annual report February 27 2017 1st quarter and 3 months interim report April 13 2017 2nd quarter and 6 months interim report July 13 2017 3rd quarter and 9 months interim report October 12



Raul Puusepp Chairman of the Board Phone: +372 731 5000