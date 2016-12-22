Discovery Networks Germany extends its contract with MX1 and ASTRA for capacity, content management, playout and distribution

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and a global media service provider, and ASTRA, the largest European Direct-to-Home (DTH) satellite system, have extended their contracts with Discovery Networks Germany for capacity, content management and playout.

The contract covers the broadcasting of the Discovery channels DMAX, TLC, Eurosport 1 and DMAX Austria in SD, and DMAX, TLC and Eurosport 1 in HD via the ASTRA satellites at 19.2 degrees East. The agreement also allows Discovery Networks Germany to use the innovative media service platform "MX1 360" for content management and playout. The "MX1 360" platform is fully integrated with the broadcaster's systems and facilitates the management of pre-broadcast features such as planning commercial breaks from a single interface.

"We are very happy that Discovery Networks Germany relies on us as their preferred partner for services and distribution, and has chosen to extend their contracts for SD and HD on a longer-term basis," commented Christoph Mühleib, Vice President Sales and Marketing SES and responsible for MX1 and ASTRA in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "Discovery can count on the parallel broadcasting of their channels in SD and HD at least until 2021, and thus, optimize its technical reach in the German market."

Omar Asmar, Director Media Operations at Discovery Networks Deutschland, said "on the one hand, we rely on optimized workflow, and on the other, we want to reach as large an audience as possible with our content. Thus, MX1 and ASTRA are, very clearly, our ideal partners. The service platform MX1 360 is seamlessly integrated into our processes and systems, so that we can have complete control over all stages of broadcasting preparation including monitoring content to enhance the protection of youth. Furthermore, the broadcasting via the ASTRA satellite at 19.2 degrees East in SD and HD provides maximum reach for our channels. We are looking forward to a continuing successful collaboration in the coming years."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG), is a global leading media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services. Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,500 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centers, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world. To find out more, visit www.mx1.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook und YouTube

