Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 December 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 74,049 Highest price paid per share (pence): 31.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 30.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 30.7699p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,437,126,107 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,437,126,107 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 DECEMBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3971 30.75 16:29:15 London Stock Exchange 2217 30.75 16:27:42 London Stock Exchange 1276 30.75 16:27:42 London Stock Exchange 3203 30.75 16:20:57 London Stock Exchange 3195 30.75 16:12:57 London Stock Exchange 3372 30.75 16:10:47 London Stock Exchange 10209 30.75 16:10:40 London Stock Exchange 6986 30.75 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange 2815 30.75 15:53:58 London Stock Exchange 126 30.75 15:53:58 London Stock Exchange 3330 30.75 15:41:18 London Stock Exchange 2960 30.75 15:04:41 London Stock Exchange 6178 30.75 14:19:21 London Stock Exchange 11980 30.75 14:19:17 London Stock Exchange 3147 30.75 14:00:08 London Stock Exchange 3182 30.75 13:55:00 London Stock Exchange 5902 31 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-