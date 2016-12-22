sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
22.12.2016 | 10:16
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 22

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:21 December 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):74,049
Highest price paid per share (pence):31.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):30.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):30.7699p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,437,126,107 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,437,126,107 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 DECEMBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
397130.7516:29:15London Stock Exchange
221730.7516:27:42London Stock Exchange
127630.7516:27:42London Stock Exchange
320330.7516:20:57London Stock Exchange
319530.7516:12:57London Stock Exchange
337230.7516:10:47London Stock Exchange
1020930.7516:10:40London Stock Exchange
698630.7516:10:36London Stock Exchange
281530.7515:53:58London Stock Exchange
12630.7515:53:58London Stock Exchange
333030.7515:41:18London Stock Exchange
296030.7515:04:41London Stock Exchange
617830.7514:19:21London Stock Exchange
1198030.7514:19:17London Stock Exchange
314730.7514:00:08London Stock Exchange
318230.7513:55:00London Stock Exchange
59023112:02:19London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


