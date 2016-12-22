SciBase Ships First Delivery of Nevisense View

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase's new instrument Nevisense View combines patented impedance measurement (EIS) for early detection of malignant melanoma with visual information from digital dermoscopy. Today the first Nevisense View instrument leaves SciBase for delivery to Belgium.

The new instrument Nevisense View integrates images from digital dermoscopy with Nevisense's EIS-technology. The result is that all information from a skin examination is gathered in the same instrument, thus improving clinic workflow. To be able to track the development of a suspicious lesion, with the help of both EIS-values and images, helps prevent unnecessary excision of healthy lesions and minimises the risk of missing malignant melanoma.

Nevisense View is developed together with leading Dermatologists to improve workflow for clinical staff by providing the following functions:

Wireless transfer of images to Nevisense

Combination of EIS results, clinical and dermoscopy images, and patient information in one PDF-report for complete documentation of an examination.

Easy-to-use follow-up functionality, such as split screen comparison of lesions over time.

- A new Australian study, presented in August of this year, showed that the utilisation of EIS can reduce the number of cases that need to undergo sequential digital dermoscopy monitoring by almost half while also detecting most malignant melanomas three months earlier than sequential digital dermoscopy alone. The combination of digital dermoscopy and our unique EIS-measurement in the same instrument is therefore of both significant clinical benefit and can also potentially deliver significant health economic savings, says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

Subscribe to SciBase's monthly letter from the CEO here.

For further information please visit www.scibase.comor contact:

Simon Grant, CEO

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

E-mail: simon.grant@scibase.com

About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is one of the world's most common cancers, accounting for nearly half of all cancers. It has been estimated that nearly half of all Americans who live to the age of 65 will develop skin cancer at least once. Malignant melanoma is the most fatal form of skin cancer causing the majority (75%) of deaths related to skin cancer. Worldwide, doctors diagnose about 230,000 new cases of melanoma yearly.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia, and is awaiting FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-ships-first-delivery-of-nevisense-view,c2155679

The following files are available for download: