Air Handling Units Market Worth 12.91 Billion USD by 2026

The report "Air Handling Units Market by Application (Commercial, Residential), Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom), Capacity (‰¤ 5000 m3/h, 5001 - 15000 m3/h, 15001 - 30000 m3/h, 30001 - 50000 m3/h, ‰¥ 50001 m3/h), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 12.91 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2026.

The increase in demand of air handling units from the application sectors such as commercial buildings, industries, hospitals, universities, data centers, laboratories, and server rooms is propelling the growth of this market.

Custom air handling units is the fastest-growing type segment of the global air handling units market

The custom air handling units segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the air handling units market in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2016 to 2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand of custom air handling units from the commercial application sectors such as pharmaceutical industries, shopping malls, hospitals, and universities.

15001 - 30000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026

The 15001 - 30000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the air handling units market from 2016 to 2026. These are medium size air handling units which are used in commercial applications such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial buildings, data centers, and laboratories. Due to the increasing awareness regarding the impacts of pollution on environment and human health, there is a high rise in the use of air handling units. Air handling units are not only used for cooling and heating purpose, but also for providing fresh air, humidification, and controlling relative humidity. These features contribute towards the growing demand of 15001 - 30000 m3/h capacity air handling units.

Commercial is the fastest-growing application segment of the global air handling units market

The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Air Handling Units Market in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2016 to 2026. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand of air handling units in the commercial application sectors such as shopping malls, hospitals, universities, data centers, industries, cleanrooms, and server rooms.

Asia-Pacific estimated to be the largest market for air handling units in 2016

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for air handling units in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the growing demand for air handling units from the application sectors such as shopping malls, hospitals, universities, data centers, industries, cleanrooms, and server rooms in this region.

Key players operational in the market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Carrier Corporation (U.S.), Trane Inc. (Ireland), Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group AG (Germany), Systemair AB (Sweden), Flakt Woods Group (Sweden), CIAT Group (France), Trox GmbH (Germany), and Lennox International Inc. (U.S.), among others.

