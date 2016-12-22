As India's solar power might continues to grow, the government has an ever-expanding 'to-do list' that includes all manner of bureaucratic and infrastructural tasks. Chief among these is the creation of robust and comprehensive power lines able to transmit solar energy from the parks to the grid - an undertaking called the Green Corridor Project.

This week, the Power Grid Corp. of India has confirmed that the government is to spend INR 127 billion ($1.8 billion) on building dedicated transmission lines to serve 20 GW of PV capacity from 34 solar parks across 21 Indian states. A large portion of financing for this project will come from German development ...

