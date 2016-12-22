Company announcement 38 2016/17



Allerød, 2016-12-22 10:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 16 December - 21 December 2016:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



16 December 2016 14,000 97.12 1,359,680 19 December 2016 10,000 98.33 983,300 20 December 2016 10,000 97.82 978,200 21 December 2016 12,000 98.17 1,178,040



Accumulated the last 4 46,000 97.81 4,499,220 trading days Accumulated under the 1,020,488 110.15 112,406,606 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,020,488 shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,282,436 treasury shares, equivalent to 3.26% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.



Matas A/S



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609384