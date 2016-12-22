German University Medical Center Uses Sectra PACS and VNA to Improve Communication Relating to Patients

Linköping, Sweden, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity companySectra(STO: SECT B) announces that the Saarland University Medical Center in Germany is now using Sectra's IT solution for handling medical images (PACS and VNA) across seven different medical disciplines. Sectra's solution simplifies sharing of both workload and patient images across the multiple departments. In addition, using a single system for image handling also reduces cost and workload for the IT department.

Saarland University Medical Center is located in Homburg and Saar in Germany. The hospital offers health services for approximately 50,000 inpatients and 200,000 out-patients per year. Approximately 300,000 examinations are performed annually.

The contract includes the seven imaging disciplines of radiology, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy, internal medicine, urology and orthopedics. There are 130 modalities linked to the Sectra solution, enabling clinicians to view a large variety of images from a single application. The solution includes Sectra PACS reporting, a native tool which allows clinicians to carry out reporting in the same system as they review medical images.

"We want to offer an efficient workflow for radiologists and other diagnosticians, and have been looking for a fast PACS with integrated reporting. Sectra's toolbox allows us to work efficiently from a single work spot," says Prof. Dr. Arno Bücker, Director of the Clinic for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at Saarland University Hospital.

About Sectra's enterprise imaging solution

Sectra VNA and Sectra PACS, as purchased by Saarland University Hospital, are key components of Sectra's enterprise image management offering and allow consolidation of image handling, while ensuring clinical workflow efficiency.

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components.

