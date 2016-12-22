

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has issued a final appraisal determination recommending the use of OTEZLA (apremilast) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response to or have been unable to tolerate Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs.



Following initial negative guidance issued by NICE in September 2015, OTEZLA was reappraised under the NICE Rapid Review process. The company said the NIH decision brings access for patients in England and Wales in line with those in Scotland, where OTEZLA was recommended by the Scottish Medicines Consortium in June 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX