CapMan Oyj: CapMan Plc issues shares to Norvestia Oyj's shareholders who had accepted the exchange offer during the offer period

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 22 December 2016 at 12.00 noon EET

This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law.

CapMan Plc issues shares to Norvestia Oyj's shareholders who had accepted the exchange offer during the offer period

Based on the authorisation of the extraordinary general meeting held on 8 December 2016, CapMan Plc's ("CapMan" or the "Company") Board of Directors have resolved to issue 56,967,318 new CapMan shares as a share consideration for CapMan's exchange offer for Norvestia Oyj's ("Norvestia") shares and securities entitling to shares ("Exchange Offer") confirmed on 19 December 2016. Share consideration will be paid to those Norvestia's shareholders, who have validly accepted the Exchange Offer during the initial offer period. CapMan completes the Exchange Offer around today 22 December 2016 for those Norvestia's shares, for which the Exchange Offer has been accepted during the initial offer period.

CapMan's share capital will not be increased following the share issue, but instead the amount deemed payable for the new shares will be recorded in the invested unrestricted equity fund. The number of shares and votes in CapMan will increase from 86,345,937 to 143,313,255. The new shares represent approx. 39.75 per cent of the share capital and votes in CapMan following the completion of the issue.

The new shares in CapMan issued in the Exchange Offer will be booked to the book-entry accounts of Norvestia's shareholders who have validly accepted the Exchange Offer, around 27 December 2016. CapMan will apply for the issued shares to be quoted on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd with trading to commence around 28 December 2016.

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company. For more than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia and Nest Capital - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund management services. CapMan has 100 professionals and assets under management of €2.8 billion.

