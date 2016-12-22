Is the EU Trying to Bring Down FB Stock?According to the European Commission, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) misled regulators during the company's takeover of WhatsApp. However, the EU's eagerness to take down tech companies has some analysts worried about the future of FB stock.Apparently, Facebook claimed it could not reliably match user accounts between WhatsApp and its marquee service. This was in 2014, at the height of the merger. But then, two years later, the company began to combine user data in ways it said was.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...