GILD Stock: Potentially Bullish?It has been quite a disappointing year for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stock, as its performance year-to-date is -25%. This performance is not surprising, and I have outlined numerous times in my previous reports why I am bearish on Gilead stock .My bearish views are based on a very large bearish price pattern that has been in development for a number of years. When this pattern is complete, it could mark a long-term top in Gilead stock. This.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...