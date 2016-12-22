Stockholm, December 22, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in MediRätt AB's shares (short name: MEDR B) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. MediRätt belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 92nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



MediRätt AB researches, develops, and markets medical products in Sweden and internationally. The company offers MediKoll, a Web-based application, which reduces the risks of drug poisoning among elderly. It also provides Dosell, a drug dispenser that reminds the patient when it is time to take medicine and alarms if the patient has forgotten to take it at two consecutive prescription occasions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.



"We are very pleased to have Nasdaq as our platform now when we're getting more attention internationally and with a focus on growth and long term investors this is the best alternative and we are very proud to have passed the needle's eye," said Carl Johan Merner, CEO of MediRätt.



"We welcome MediRätt to Nasdaq First North, one of Europe's most liquid growth markets," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "MediRätt is yet another compelling addition to a growing number of healthcare companies listed on Nasdaq First North, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth".



MediRätt AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of over $9.3 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: David Augustsson +46 8 405 61 35 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com ---------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609389