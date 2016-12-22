Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Study Edison issues review on Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (ANW) 22-Dec-2016 / 10:00 GMT/BST London, UK, 22 December 2016 *Edison issues review on Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (ANW)* Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (ANW) has built a track record of more than 25 years as a specialist investor in Thai equities. The manager focuses on high-quality, cash-generative companies, which underpin ANW's sector-leading 1.8% dividend yield. ANW's NAV performance has been strong over one year, but lagged the SET index rally, which was led by more speculative stocks. The Thai stock market was largely unaffected by the passing of King Bhumibol in October but a short-term softening of economic activity is likely as the country mourns. However, an improving economic outlook and opportunities for Thai companies to expand into the dynamic ASEAN region are encouraging prospects for the medium term. ANW's share price discount to NAV (including income) has largely stayed within a 10% and 20% range over the last three years, averaging 15.4%. The trust's current discount is in line with the peer group average, while its 1.8% yield is the highest in the Asia Pacific country specialists peer group. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]. *About Edison:* Edison is an international equity research firm with a team of over 70 analysts, investment and roadshow professionals and works with both large and smaller capitalised companies, blue chip institutional investors, wealth managers, private equity and corporate finance houses to support their capital markets activity. Edison provides services to more than 420 retained corporate and investor clients from offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact:* Gavin Wood Edison Investment Research +44 (0)20 3681 2503 Mel Jenner Edison Investment Research +44 (0)20 3077 5720 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com *Contact details:* Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research | | |[5] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Google+ |https://plus.google.com/105425025202328783163/posts | | |[8] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 532563 22-Dec-2016 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=052063322454f1e133bd2e91f1a480bc&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=458242cd593a57f9ae78ac45643b17d2&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7803d83957ec2e8c495b1485a1c1f930&application_id=532563&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

