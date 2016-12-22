Ontex Confirms Discussions Regarding Possible Acquisition of the Personal Hygiene Business of Hypermarcas

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") has noted market speculation regarding a potential acquisition.

Ontex confirms that it is engaged in discussions with the Brazilian company Hypermarcas S.A. with respect to a possible acquisition of its personal hygiene business, on the basis of an enterprise value of R$1 billion. These discussions are at an advanced stage, and neither party is legally bound to proceed with the transaction. There can be no assurance that a transaction will ultimately materialize. Ontex will provide further updates in due course if necessary.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading producer of personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontex's products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands.

The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries. Ontex is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

