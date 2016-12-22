INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- hc1.com, inventor of the world's leading healthcare relationship management platform, has achieved another major growth milestone with more than 1,000 health system, lab, ambulatory, and post acute care sites across the globe relying on its healthcare CRM, live analytics, and secure collaboration capabilities to personalize the healthcare experience. Click to Tweet.

Key clients recently selecting hc1 to deliver superior service and fuel growth include:

Clinical Genomics. A biotechnology company developing innovative products for colorectal cancer diagnosis and monitoring. The organization will leverage hc1 to manage and drive new business acquisition efforts across its lab testing and take-home CRC screening products. hc1 will provide real-time visibility into financial and reimbursement trends to drive the company's growth strategy.





CompuNet Clinical Laboratories. A Quest Diagnostic Joint Venture laboratory headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. hc1 will further enable CompuNet to provide a unique combination of comprehensive testing capabilities and local, personalized service that helps to improve patient care by delivering better results.





Drugscan. A leader in clinical and forensic toxicology, medication monitoring, and drug detection laboratory services. Based in Horsham, Penn., with active business in all 50 states, Drugscan will leverage hc1 to enable all sales and service representatives to deliver the highest level of client service.





Interpath Laboratory. A full service lab headquartered in Oregon, Interpath was founded in 1968 and has steadily grown due to its focus on exceptional customer service and quality. Interpath selected hc1 as its platform to automate key processes that will enhance its reputation for strong customer service while supporting the company's continued growth.





Medication Managers. A provider of services to long term and post acute care facilities across the nation servicing 30,000 patients a month. With hc1, pharmacy consultants will manage their case loads and provide valuable metrics and trends back to their facilities, leading to better patient outcomes, reduced medication costs and improved care.





About hc1.com

hc1.com enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service organizations to personalize the healthcare experience for patients and providers throughout the entire care journey. hc1 has been adopted across more than 1,000 locations across the globe and has processed over 2.5 billion clinical transactions to date, generating more than 90 million consumer profiles. hc1.com enables a five star service experience for industry leaders including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Sonic Healthcare and AmeriPath. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan, and was featured in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For information contact:



Linda Muskin

847-432-7300

Email Contact



Mara Conklin

847-816-9411

Email Contact



