Scanfil plc: Notification of managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Jussi Capital Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer



Name: Takanen, Harri Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Name: Takanen, Jarkko Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer



Name: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Initial Notification



Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20161221184615_6



Transaction details



Transaction date: 2016-12-21 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000029905



Volume: 84 721 Unit price: 3.50000 EUR Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 3.55000 EUR Volume: 32 875 Unit price: 3.55000 EUR



Aggregated transactions:



Volume: 118 596 Volume weighted average price: 3.51428 EUR



SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com