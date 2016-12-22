Espoo, Finland, 2016-12-22 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions December 22, 2016 at 1.00 p.m.



DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Person Subject to Notification Requirement



Name: Ilari Koskelo



Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Dovre Group Plc



LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24



Notification type: Initial Notification



Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20161222091216_2



Transaction Date: December 21, 2016



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Acquisition



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price



26562 0,281 3438 0,28 10000 0,284 30000 0,284 5524 0,285 25000 0,285 15000 0,285 10000 0,285 9643 0,285 357 0,285 643 0,285 9000 0,285 15000 0,285 11000 0,285 2029 0,284 35822 0,28 1000 0,28 2982 0,28 7000 0,28



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 220 000



Volume Weighted Average Price: 0,28318 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major media www.dovregroup.com