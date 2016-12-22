SunEdison's two yieldcos have gone through substantial trouble following the bankruptcy of their sponsor. However, according to a long-overdue 2015 annual financial filing, yieldco TerraForm Global (NASDAQ: GLBL) was already in trouble in the fourth quarter of 2015.

pv magazine staff was not able to fully analyze the 195-page filing by press time, and additional information will be provided on a conference call on January 9. However, the top line numbers are troubling. Over the full year 2015 TerraForm Global brought in $124 million in revenue, but reported an operating loss of $224 million and a net loss of $371 million.

The big difference between the operating loss and net loss is $108 million in interest expense, ...

