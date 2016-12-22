Skanska Builds Third Stage of Advanced Research Facility in Lund, Sweden, for SEK 2.5 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska has signed a contract with ESS, European Spallation Source, to build the third phase of the research facility in Lund, Sweden. The contract is worth SEK 2.5 billion and the work is carried out by Skanska Sweden (75 percent) in cooperation with Skanska UK (25 percent). This means that about SEK 1.9 billion will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the remainder in order bookings for Skanska UK in the same quarter.

The third stage of the research includes a target building, experimental halls, laboratories, a number of adjoining buildings and installations in several buildings.

Skanska and ESS signed a cooperation agreement during 2014 for the entire construction project and a design contract for the first stage which included ground works, accelerator tunnel and a number of adjoining buildings. The second stage, agreed in 2015, concerned installations in a number of buildings, substations and transformers, ground works including piling, landscape works and concrete works to the target building and experimental halls. With the third stage, all parts are contracted.

Construction work carried out by Skanska is expected to be completed during 2020. The research facility will be ready to receive external researchers during 2023.

ESS, European Spallation Source, is a pan-European state-of-the-art research facility that will be used in a number of research areas such as the environment, medicine, food and materials. The plant is a neutron source where researchers from all over the world will be able to study materials to understand how they work and function.

Skanska is one of the largest project development and construction companies in Sweden, with operations in building and civil engineering as well as in residential and commercial development. The unit has about 10,000 employees. Revenues from construction amounted to SEK 27 billion in Sweden in 2015. Residential development sold about 2,200 new homes. Skanska also offers services in public-private partnerships.

