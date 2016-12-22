Resolutions of the Foundation Meeting of Shareholders of the Joint Stock Company "Conexus Baltic Grid" held on December 22, 2016.



The shareholders have elected the current members of the Council of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" as Council members of Conexus Baltic Grid. Information on the Council members is available here: http://www.lg.lv/index.php?id=95&lang=eng



Vinsents Makaris Investor relations manager Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609398