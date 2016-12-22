Introducing the balloon-bursting Angry Birds Blast -- the most unputdownable Angry Birds game ever, launching globally just in time for the holidays with a special holiday gift.

The feathers are flying fast in Angry Birds Blast -- a fun, frantic and all-new balloon-blasting adventure from the furious flock. With effortless tap-to-clear game mechanics, action-packed cascading gameplay, fun social features and tons of challenging puzzles.

As you blast through the levels -- over 270 at launch, with more added every two weeks longtime fans of the Angry Birds universe might recognize some familiar landscapes, tunes and characters from other tentpoles of the franchise, such as Angry Birds Space and Angry Birds 2. With a holiday gift of 250 gold coins to get you started (worth $9.99 in game), looking back in anger has never been more fun!

Angry Birds Blast is also one of the most approachable games in the franchise, playable offline and conveniently downloadable anywhere at a svelte 80 MB. Connect the game to Facebook and find your friends on the map and check the global leaderboards. The game also has haptic feedback, so players can feel the blast.

"As the Angry Birds franchise enters its seventh year, Angry Birds Blast is a milestone in Rovio's history that looks back at all that came before and, at the same time, gives fans something completely new, unique and fun," says Heini Kaihu, VP of Games at Rovio. "Blast has already enjoyed a very promising soft launch in select territories, and I can't wait for the rest of the world to join in the fun."

Angry Birds Blast is developed in collaboration with Shanghai-based studio MYBO. Blast off now and download Angry Birds Blast for free on iOS and Android!

Watch the Angry Birds Blast cinematic gameplay trailer here.

Media assets for Angry Birds Blast available here.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Ltd., based in Espoo, Finland, is the creator of Angry Birds, the casual mobile game that changed an industry and became an international phenomenon. Today Angry Birds is not only the most downloaded series of games of all time, it is a renowned entertainment brand that has branched out into animation, licensing and more. The Angry Birds Movie was released in May 2016. www.rovio.com

