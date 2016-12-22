sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.12.2016 | 12:27
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Transaction in Own Shares
22 December 2016

The Company announces that on 21 December 2016 it purchased 150,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.445 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above
3,364,186 Treasury Shares45,224,358 Ordinary Shares


From 21 December 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 45,224,358.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: TS236@ntrs.com


© 2016 PR Newswire