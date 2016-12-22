Markets Impacted: According to specification



Related to the Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) release 3.4.0 to be launched in Q2, 2016, the TIP 3.4.0 specification is now available on our web site ("Future TIP version"). This protocol is a draft and some changes may still take place:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/gcf



The version package includes HTML and XML versions of the specification and a document describing the content differences between TIP versions 3.3.0 and 3.4.0. Detailed launch schedule, test systems information and final TIP protocol specification along with functional details will be provided early January.



Update codes



Please note that along with GCF/TIP 3.4.0 the update codes will be removed from basic data messages. Possible intraday updates on basic data do not include update code either.



From user point of view this means that whole system database must be rebuilt every morning.



There are also some real time messages which have an update code but those codes shall remain as today.



For any questions concerning the protocol specification: E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com