Espoo, Finland, 2016-12-22 12:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.12.2016, AT 13:32



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets



SRV Group Plc has received a flagging notification from Lauri Kokkila, pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the flagging notification, the share of Lauri Kokkila's ownership and votes in SRV Group Plc has exceeded 10%. The share of ownership has changed on 22 December 2016.



Lauri Kokkila's share of ownership and votes in SRV Group Plc:



Number of shares in SRV Group Plc:



Before the flagging obligation arose: 0 shares After the flagging obligation arose: 6,494,422 shares



Share of ownership and votes in SRV Group Plc:



Before the flagging obligation arose: 0% After the flagging obligation arose: 10.73%



The flagging notification has been calculated based on the total amount of SRV Group Plc's shares and votes: 60,499,575.



