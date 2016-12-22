Espoo, Finland, 2016-12-22 12:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kokkila, Ilpo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20161222100445_4



---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: SRV Oyj LEI: 743700GB29FXC0VXF414



---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-22 Nature of the transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009015309



Volume: 6494422 Unit price: 0,64000 Euro Volume: 6494422 Unit price: 0,64000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 12988844 Volume weighted average price: 0.64000 Euro