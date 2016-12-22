Espoo, Finland, 2016-12-22 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.12.2016, AT 13:30



Flagging notification in accordance with chapter 9 section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



SRV Group Plc has received a flagging notification from Ilpo Kokkila, pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the flagging notification, the share of ownership and votes in SRV Group Plc has fallen below 20%. The share of ownership has changed on 22 December 2016.



When counting the flagging threshold, the direct and indirect ownership of the person subject to the notification obligation, have been included. The indirect ownership has been arranged through Kolpi Investments Oy (Company ID 1990453-6).



Ilpo Kokkila's share of ownership and votes in SRV Group Plc:



Number of shares in SRV Group Plc:



Before the flagging obligation arose: 24,494,301 shares, (direct 12,988,844, indirect 11,505,457)



After the flagging obligation arose: 11,505,457 shares (direct 0, indirect 11,505,457)



Share of ownership and votes in SRV Group Plc:



Before the flagging obligation arose: 40.47% (direct 21.46%, indirect 19.01%)



After the flagging obligation arose: 19.01% (direct 0%, indirect 19.01%)



The flagging notification has been calculated based on the total amount of SRV Group Plc's shares and votes: 60,499,575.



Further information: Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, tel. +358 40 667 0906 , ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi



www.srv.fi



You also find us on social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life