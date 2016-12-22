The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 27 December 2016 in the ISIN below.



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF") which is traded under the market segment "Investment Funds" under "Other collective investment schemes".



ISIN: DK0060315604 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 52,136 shares (EUR 26,068,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 647 shares (EUR 323,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 52,783 shares (EUR 26,391,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1,452.41 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLIINV ----------------------------------------------------- New short name: RLAINV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 -----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



