sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,296 Euro		-0,056
-0,67 %
WKN: A2DJKD ISIN: CA67001K2020 Ticker-Symbol: QLTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC
NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC8,296-0,67 %