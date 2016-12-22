MU Stock: Delightfully BullishMicron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported earnings after the close of trading on December 21, 2016. To investors' delights, it beat on the top and bottom lines. As a result, MU stock is trading up 9.91% in after-hours trading.These great result are not a surprise, because I have been bullish on Micron stock since a bottom was formed earlier this year. In my previous report on Micron stock, I noted that new bullish signals were continuing to support a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...