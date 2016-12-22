ZAFUL Establishes an Online Community to Boost Communication with their Users

Zaful has introduced an online community where users can share information and communicate with others

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet has been a major blessing for many companies across the world. It provided the opportunity to reach to more people in new and better ways through varying marketing methods. Interactive marketing is one such way; Zaful is employing this form of marketing to understand users' needs and choices and tailoring this information to their offerings. Zaful's emphasizes on low price fashion apparel and top quality brand and they are now using different interactive marketing strategies to interact and understand their users better.

Connecting with Facebook through the Zaful website. When you visit the Zaful website and browse through the product detail page, there's a new Facebook Messenger icon, with this icon, customers can contact the online support team any time of the day and enquiries or questions can be resolved. If a customer is unable to get the answer he/she needs on the website, they can bring out the dialogue and get the support team to give them the answers they need.

Zaful is using Facebook as a way to connect and interact with its users all over the world. Some other famous sites such as Sammydress and Rosegal have also taken a cue and are using Facebook to communicate and interact with their users, they do this by including the Facebook group entry in the product detail page.

Interaction on the new Zaful-me Community

On the website, there is a 'Z-ME' tab at the top right hand corner of the navigation bar that will take users to the Zaful-me community. They can also download the Zaful app to enjoy this experience as well.

The Z-me community was created to get users interacting and sharing information about themselves, fashion and their experience shopping with Zaful. The Z-me community is an innovative concept that ensures Zaful can get a better understanding of user tastes as users get to share clothes pictures and outfit ideas and interact with other users in the process.

About Zaful:

Zaful is the leading online shop for some of the trendiest and exciting fashion apparel's today. Zaful's affordable collections of clothing showcase excellence in craftsmanship, desire to be trendy, provide exceptional quality and first-class customer service that will make any fashionista come back for more.