Global Sterilization Equipment Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Number of Hospitals & Hospital Sterilization Procedures in Asia - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global sterilization equipment market is poised to reach USD 6.93 Billion by 2021 from USD 4.69 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Market growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing number of hospitals and hospital sterilization procedures in Asia, rising aging population, growing number of pharmaceutical companies in Asia, and growth of the food & beverage industry worldwide. On the other hand, regulatory compliance issues and saturated developed markets are restraining the growth of this market during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into heat sterilization/high-temperature, low-temperature, ionizing radiation sterilization equipment, and filtration sterilization equipment. The heat sterilization/high-temperature sterilization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the factors such as governments in various countries are taking regulatory actions to fortify hospitals with essential sterilization standards and prevent infections.



On the basis of type, the consumables and accessories market is segmented into detergents, sterilization indicators, pouches, sterilization accessories, and lubricants. The sterilization indicators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries performed worldwide, resulting in a growth in demand for sterilization products and hospital sterilization procedures to reduce the incidence of HAIs.



On the basis of site of sterilization, the sterilization services market is segmented into offsite sterilization and onsite sterilization. The offsite segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the advantages of offsite sterilization over in-house sterilization. These advantages, coupled with the rising focus on cost-containment and another major factor driving this market is the increasing number of contract sterilization service providers offering better services to clients.



